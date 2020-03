Wexford shoppers are being advised there is no need for the panic buying of food

So stated Wexford Minister of State Paul Kehoe speaking from Enniscorthy this afternoon

He said the latest measures announced by the government last night were to ensure that only essential services would remain in operation were to contain as far as possible the spread of the coronavirus

Paul Kehoe offered assurances on the availability of food in local communities

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email