OBESITY IS A CHRONIC HEALTH PROBLEM AND WE NEED TO APPROACH IT DIFFERENTLY – EXPERT

We need to be kinder to obese people and realise that it’s a chronic healthcare problem.

That’s according to a leading obesity expert Dr Karl Neff.

Yesterday was World Obesity Day which helps to raise awareness on the problems linked to being overweight and reasons why it affects almost 2 billion adults worldwide.

Recent studies have shown that obesity is usually caused by a mixture of genetics and the environment in which you grow up in.

Dr Neff told Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix that many obese people suffer from abuse daily for something which may not be their own fault.

The consultant endocrinologist with the St Vincent’s healthcare group says that research shows that for some people, diet and exercise just won’t work.

