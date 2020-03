The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Co. Wexford has increased again.

8 people have now tested positive for the virus here.

Co. Wicklow has the highest number of cases in the South East at 49, Waterford has 22, Kilkenny 19 and Carlow less than 5.

The Mayor of Wexford, Labour Councillor George Lawlor, says further measures will be taken at the Wexford drive through test centre to ensure patient privacy.

