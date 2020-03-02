PRES AND LORETO RELEASE STATEMENTS REGARDING STUDENTS TRIP TO ITALY

Two schools – Loreto Secondary School and Presentation Secondary School in Wexford Town – have been in contact with the HSE following their recent ski trips to Northern Italy.

The schools have advised students and staff if they’re feeling unwell to follow the advice given by the HSE and to contact their GP by phone.

The Loreto has confirmed the area in which their 90 second and third year students and 9 members of staff stayed in was an unaffected area at the time of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Loreto says it will cooperate fully with any public advice provided by the HSE or Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, The Presentation confirmed its TY students and teachers returned from Ski Trip to Italy last Friday.

They have also said they will provide any further updates to students and parents as soon as they get them.

