SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 7TH MARCH

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we brought you the news and match report from WexfordFC’s 0-0 draw with Galway United at Ferrycarrig Park. The homeside remain unbeaten at the Park and manager Brian O’Sullivan knows there’s more to come from his side having made huge strides on this time last year.

We also spoke to Azeez Yusuff from the side, a player who has just joined the club while also working for the Sport Against Racism Ireland group. He told us about the aims and ambitions of SARI, about his lonely trip from Nigeria at just 10 years of age and his experiences coaching a young multiracial girls team called Diverse City.

Keeping up the great form of Wexford rugby teams, the under 18s from Wexford Wanderers were crowned Premier League champions yesterday with a tense win over Tullow in Mullingar. Coach James O’Connor and captain Sean Kelly told Aidan about the hard work they put in this year and their hopes for the All Ireland series where they will represent Leinster in the semi finals.

And we also brought you our first look ahead to Cheltenham with 9 time winner at the festival Jamie Codd. The Mayglass man gave us the most emotional moment of last year’s meeting when he dedicated his win on Envoi Allen to his late brother William. He’s hoping for more success this year with a 10th winner on the cards.

