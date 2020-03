Gardai say a small number of pubs across County Wexford are failing to comply with Government measures to prevent the spread of corona virus.

All pubs were ordered to close on the 16th of March.

Gardai say they will continue to inspect premises and if publicans fail to comply they could have issues when it comes to license renewal.

Superintendent Jim Doyle from Wexford Garda Station is appealing for compliance.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email