ST MARY’S COLLEGE IN ARKLOW TO REMAIN OPEN FOLLOWING HSE ADVICE

The Health Service Executive is expected to update the number of cases of the coronavirus in Ireland later this evening.

The HSE has yet to comment on the possibility of two cases of Covid-19 in Arklow.

It’s understand a man arrived back from holiday in Italy. It’s reported he has been brought to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, while its believed his family are self-isolating.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s College in Arklow has confirmed following consultation with the HSE, it remains open as normal as no student has been impacted by the coronavirus at this time. The school says if the situation changes in the future the Board of Management will contact parents directly.

In Cork, over 60 healthcare workers at the University Hospital have been asked to self-isolate, following a case of coronavirus at the hospital.

The number of cases in the Republic doubled last night, and now stands at 13.

