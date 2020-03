UCD’s student’s union will host a second rally over on-campus rent hikes from midday.

They’re continuing to protest over a 12% increase in the price of accommodation, planned over the next three years.

In recent days students pitched tents at the main gate of the campus.

The university’s SU President is Joanna Siewierska, she says it will be the biggest rally the campus has even seen.

