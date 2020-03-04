WE CAN WORK WITH THE INCREASED ASYLUM SEEKER SITUATION IN ROSSLARE – MCDONALD

Rosslare is ready to provide the proper supports to asylum seekers and improve their standard of living here.

That’s according to local councillor Lisa McDonald.

It comes following the news that 50 refugees are to be moved from their current base in Hotel Rosslare to the larger Rosslare Port Lodge shortly.

Local representatives met with the Department of Justice yesterday to discuss the expanding of services available to those who are fleeing difficult situations abroad.

Earlier this week, Chair of the Rosslare Municipal District Ger Carthy expressed disappointment at the lack of co-ordination with authorities in the village before the decision was made.

Fianna Fail councillor Lisa McDonald says these people represent an opportunity for the area to grow.

