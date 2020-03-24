Wexford County Council To Reduce Rents For Families Who Have Lost Jobs Due To Covid-19

Wexford County Council has agreed to reduce rent prices for families who have lost their jobs due to the Corona virus.

Around one third of people who rent homes from the local authority usually have jobs.

The Chief Executive of the County Council Mr. Tom Enright says a rate of €40 rent per week will apply, plus an extra €20 per week per working adult in the household for those adversely affected.

He says his staff will be sympathetic towards people who have been temporarily laid off.

