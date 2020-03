A County Wexford Garda Station is to re open

Glynn Station is to re-open on Wednesday after a ten year closure.

The move comes about due to re-deployment of Gardai and will be manned on a part time basis by two members of the Garda force.

Glynn Station was one of a number rural Garda stations to close at the height of the recession

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Garry Laffan welcomes the news and says the local community around Glynn will feel much safer with the added Garda presence

