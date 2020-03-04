WEXFORD RANKS BEST WHEN IT COMES TO PARTICIPATING IN JURY DUTY

Only 20 per cent of people called up for jury duty attended in court.

However, Wexford people were the best when it came to taking up the civic duty as 27% accepted the invitation to be a part of the courts process.

New figures released by the Courts Services show almost 43 thousand people were asked to serve on a jury at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice in 2019.

Of these over 29,500 were excused with just over 4,00 described as no shows.

Around 16,500 didn’t sit on a jury because they were either disqualified, excused or had medical conditions.

A further 9,000 were excused mainly because they are carers or self employed.

The percentage who ended up attending court was just over 20 per cent which is slightly up on 2018.

The stats show Wexford had the highest attendance rate in court with 1,711 people out of the 6,300 called taking up the duty.

Not all counties keep detailed figures- And of those that do Leitrim had the lowest attendance while other counties with relatively low rates were Waterford, Wicklow and Longford.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email