Wexford should get the same level of care as Dublin when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus.

That’s according to local councillor Ger Carthy.

It’s believed 6 suspected cases of Covid 19 were brought to Wexford General Hospital over the weekend but tests results came back negative.

Councillor Carthy, who is a member of the ambulance service, says there should be no difference in the level of medical care available to the public in any part of the country.

