Woman In Her 70’s Found Dead In Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman at a house in Kilkenny City last night.
The woman, who was in her 70’s,was found dead at a house in Maudlin Street in the city.
The discovery was made after emergency services were called to the scene at around 6 o’clock yesterday evening.
A man was subsequently arrested in the area and is being held in Kilkenny Garda Station.
The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination.
Gardaí are also appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station.
