Woman In Her 70’s Found Dead In Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman at a house in Kilkenny City last night.

The woman, who was in her 70’s,was found dead at a house in Maudlin Street in the city.

The discovery was made after emergency services were called to the scene at around 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

A man was subsequently arrested in the area and is being held in Kilkenny Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email