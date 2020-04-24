137 Cases Of Covid 19 Confirmed In Co. Wexford

No new cases of Covid 19 were reported in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours.

According to the latest HSE figures 137 people have now tested positive for the virus here following one of the highest daily increases yesterday.

Wicklow has 469 cases, Kilkenny 222, Waterford 122 and Carlow has 84 cases.

Meanwhile, the criteria to qualify for a Covid 19 test is likely to be broadened later.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to assess the country’s response to the pandemic.

