156 confirmed cases of Covid 19 have now been reported in Co. Wexford.

That’s an increase of 19 people since Friday.

Last week the number of new cases in Co. Wexford rose by 93% – the highest increase nationwide.

Wicklow now has 561 cases, Kilkenny 230, Waterford 135 and Carlow has 91 cases.

