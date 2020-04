A new direct provision centre for asylum seekers due to open today in Enniscorthy has been put on hold by the Department of Justice.

Around fifty women were due to be accommodated at the centre in the town.

It was part of a plan to provide over 600 new beds nationwide to asylum seekers to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

They will now be located in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

