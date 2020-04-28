CALLS FOR INCREASED GARDA CHECKPOINTS IN WEXFORD

Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe is urging the Minister for Justice to consider 24 hour Garda Checkpoints across Co. Wexford.

Operation Fanacht was launched this morning and will see checkpoints carried out until midnight on Bank Holiday Monday.

They’ll be located on main routes, in town and villages, and at major tourist locations, as well as at parks and beaches across Wexford.

Minister Paul Kehoe says some people travelled to Wexford during the night over the last Bank Holiday weekend and that needs to be prevented next weekend

