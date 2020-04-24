CALLS FOR WEXFORD PUBLIC AMENITY TO OPEN FOR SPECIAL NEEDS

There has been a call for the opening of the John F Kennedy Arboretum for families with children with special needs

It has come from New Ross District Independent Councillor Pat Barden

He has today written to the Wexford County Manager, the OPW and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris to advance his request for the limited opening of the 623 acre facility

Councillor Barden said families with children with special needs are finding it very difficult to cope in the current circumstances

