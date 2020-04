A Fianna Fail Senator from Gorey has expressed concerns over the use of the school bus system.

Parents across Co. Wexford are now being told to apply for school bus tickets for transport this Autumn.

In a statement Senator Malcolm Byrne says he is conscious social distancing will make it very difficult to ensure every pupil has a place on the bus.

Mr. Byrne has asked the Government about it plans for school transport as normally there are issues with the number of seats available.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email