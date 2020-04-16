COVID 19 IN SOUTH EAST NURSING HOMES

The situation with the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes is now a national emergency

The National Public Health Emergency Team admits it didn’t anticipate the scale of the spread of the virus in the residential settings, but says the issue is now a priority for them

It comes as new figures show there are now over two hundred clusters of the disease in nursing homes some of which are in the south east

In a statement this evening the HSE’s South East Community Healthcare team said they wouldn’t comment on the nursing homes effected to protect the people who live and work in them

Over half of the deaths from Covid 19 in Ireland have now ocurred in a nursing home setting

