EMERGENCY FUNDING FOR ROSSLARE FERRY SERVICES

The Government is to set aside a 15 million euro emergency package in order to ensure the continued operation of ferry routes from Rosslare.

The Cabinet has today agreed to designate five sailing routes as â public service obligation route, four of which operate from the Wexford port.

The decision was taken following a request for assistance from a number of ferry companies in light of the Covid_19 pandemic.

The routes that will be kept viable over the next three months are Rosslare-Cherbourg

Rosslare-Bilbao Rosslare-Pembroke and Rosslare-Fishguard

