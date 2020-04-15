FRAMEWORK FOR NEW GOVERNMENT UNVEILED

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary parties are considering a framework document for entering government together this evening.

It sets out ten core goals for the next government to achieve.

The document signed off on by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin largely outlines the goals they want to achieve, without going into specific policies.

There are some – including no increases in income tax or the USC during the recession to come and no cutting social welfare.

It sets out plans to move to a single tier health service, a new Green Deal for the environment and empowering the Land Development Agency to build social and affordable homes – along with a new unit in government to examine a united Ireland.

The document is aimed at attracting a third party to join the coalition.

