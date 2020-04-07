GLOBAL DEATHS FROM COVID 19 NOW OVER 75000

Over 76,500 people worldwide have now died from Covid-19.

The global figure for confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 1.36 million.

Since Covid 19 first emerged in China late last year, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1.365 million in 184 countries.

76,500 people have died from the virus, according to John Hopkins University.

The U.S with almost 11,000 deaths and 370,000 confirmed cases, has the highest number of cases.

Another 758 people have died in England, while in Northern Ireland three more people have died and the UK in total has over 53,000 cases.

Spain today recorded a rise in deaths for the first time in 4 days, going up by 743 to nearly 14,000, while Italy has over 16,000 fatalities.

Authorities in China are reporting no new Covid deaths for the first time.

Tomorrow some people in Wuhan can finally leave the city after a 3 month lockdown.

