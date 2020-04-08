HOLIDAY HOME OWNERS ARE ADVISED TO STAY AT HOME

The Garda Commissioner says anyone in a holiday home now must stay there for the duration of the COVID-19 restrictions.

There is anecdotal evidence that some have already arrived to spend Easter in thier holiday homes around County Wexford

Gardaí have been given the power to arrest anyone who refuses to comply with the regulations.

Any member of the public who is found to be on an unnecessary journey could face a 2,500 euro court fine or six months in prison.

Commissioner Drew Harris is warning that travel to a holiday home for the Easter break is not allowed.

