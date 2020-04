The government is trying to help over a thousand Irish citizens who are stranded abroad and want to get home.

They’re spread across 86 countries and are being encouraged to try and make their way back to Ireland as soon as possible.

The government says repatriating them has been made more difficult by the closure of airspace and grounding of airlines in many countries.

Some are believed to be from County Wexford and the government says the task of getting them home is challenging

