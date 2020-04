Ferry company Stena Line says it plans to make 150 redundancies and will grant leave to 600 employees across Ireland and the UK.

The firm says this is “an unavoidable response” due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

However the company adds that workers who are furloughed will keep 80 percent of their salaries.

The company estimates passenger figures will not recover until well into 2021.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email