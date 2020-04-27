MAJOR TRAFFIC MONITORING COMMENCES

Gardaí will be patrolling parks and tourists spots in the run up to and over the bank holiday weekend to ensure compliance with public health travel restrictions.

Thousands of checkpoints will be in place nationwide as part of Operation Fanacht.

Seven people were arrested for failing to follow COVID-19 laws over the Easter Weekend.

The operation will re-commence from 7am tomorrow morning and will run until bank holiday Monday

Meanwhile Wexford County Council is monitoring the situation on the ground with aerial drones

This is to hone on the movement of traffic and people to support the gardai

