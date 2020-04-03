MUDERED CORK STUDENT DID NOT WANT TO BE FIGHTING

The Central Criminal Court has heard the dying words of Cork IT student Cameron Blair were to tell his friend not to worry, and that he didn’t want to be fighting.

His parents and younger brother delivered victim impact statements to the court today at the sentence hearing of the teenage boy who murdered him.

Cameron Blair, a 20year old chemical engineering student from west Cork, was stabbed in the neck outside a house on Bandon Rd. in Cork city on January 16th.

He’d been at a party, and was acting as bouncer, deciding who was allowed in and who wasn’t.

He didn’t know the boy who was to later take his life, but he let him in that night in what was described as an extension of the hand of friendship.

At the boy’s sentence hearing, the court heard the he stabbed him with a large kitchen knife because he wrongly thought his friend was in danger.

Cameron was described as a very popular and athletic young man who was held in very high esteem by others.

His mother Cathy said she sometimes screams out loud at the injustice of her beloved son’s senseless death.

The court heard Cameron’s final words were to his friend: “Don’t worry lad,” he said. I don’t want to be fighting. He then smiled and closed his eyes.

The boy who killed him will be sentenced for murder next month.

