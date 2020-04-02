New Car Registrations In Co. Wexford Decrease In The First Three Months of 2020

The number of new cars registered in Co. Wexford is down by over 20% in the first three months of the year.

The figures have been released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

The SIMI has complied figures which compared the first three months of 2020 to the same period last year.

The statistics show a 22% drop in new car sales in Co. Wexford.

In January, February and March last year 1,646 new cars were registered in the county. However, this year the lower number of 1,282 registrations were recorded here.

Nationally new car registrations were down by 63%. While the number of used cars being imported into Ireland is down by 48% for the first three months of this year.

