NEW PROTOCOL FOR FUNERALS IN CURRENT CRISIS

Mourners are being told they cannot kiss their loved ones goodbye if they’ve died as a result of the coronavirus.

The government has published a guide for anyone who suffers a loss during the pandemic.

Its possible the act of moving a recently deceased person may be enough to expel a very small amount of droplets.

This is why when a person has died as a result of Covid-19 or is a suspected case, new measures have been brought in.

Embalming, washing the body, kissing the deceased or having the body lie in an open casket at home have all been curtailed under new government guidelines.

It’s advised that funerals be organised by phone and that funeral directors avoid direct contact with any family member who has been identified as being a close contact of the deceased.

