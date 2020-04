No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford. 162 people have been diagnosed with the virus here.

However, the numbers continue to rise slightly across the South East – Wicklow has 558 cases, Kilkenny 233, Waterford 138, and Carlow has 93.

Meanwhile, cafes, restaurants and some retailers across Co. Wexford may have to wait until mid-summer to reopen.

It’s part of a national plan to gradually restart the country between May and September.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email