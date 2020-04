No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for a second consecutive day.

162 people have been diagnosed with the virus here.

Wicklow has 564 cases, Kilkenny 256, and Carlow has 95.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan has given his strongest indication yet that Covid 19 restrictions won’t be lifted, as planned, next Tuesday.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email