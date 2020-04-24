No New Clusters Of Corona Virus In The South East – Latest Figures

24 clusters of corona virus have now been recorded across the South East.

It remains static compared with the figures released earlier this week.

A cluster is when three or more cases of Covid 19 are reported in the same setting within 72 hours of each other.

The latest figures from the HSE show most of the clusters in the South East, a total number of eight, are in private homes.

Four clusters have been recorded in workplaces, while three more relate to extended families.

Two cases each have been found in Nursing Homes, Residential Institutions and Hospitals.

There is also one cluster in a Community Hospital or Long Stay Unit and one is related to travel.

These figures by the HSE are up to midnight on Monday 20th of April.

