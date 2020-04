An expert is suggesting the surge in Covid 19 cases in Ireland hasn’t happened yet.

98 people have died of coronavirus, and 3,849 people have been diagnosed with it.

The highest number of new cases in a single day was recorded yesterday, at 402.

Dr Cillian De Gascun chairs the HSE’s Expert Advisory Group, says the peak could be up to 3 weeks away.

