President Michael D. Higgins Broadcasts Special Message On South East Radio During Covid 19 Emergency

President Michael D. Higgins addressed the people of Co. Wexford this afternoon in a special message broadcast on South East Radio during the Covid 19 emergency.

“Ireland is a nation built on the airwaves and in times of crisis it is to radio that people turn to get the most up to date and reliable information, for entertainment as a reprieve from the stress of our current daily lives and to hear local stories from local voices” said John Purcell, Chairman of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Mr. Purcell said “We are dealing with a global pandemic but our response to it and our recovery from it will be locally based. Every sector of society is suffering as a result of the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

President Higgins today shared a message of hope, of positivity, of a resilient people and of a future that we can look forward to.

South East Radio is proud to be able to play a part in sharing the President’s message with thousands of people across Co. Wexford and beyond.

