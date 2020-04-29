RESCUE HELICOPTER 117 ASSISTS AFTER PERSON BECOMES STRANDED IN BANNOW

A video posted on social media at around 7 o’clock last night, shows a person walking along the beach near Bannow Bay in South County Wexford.

The strand close to Bannow is well known for fishing and the picking of cockles.

As the tide came in, the person became cut off from the main beach and was stranded in the water.

Fethard Lifeboat was launched at 7:07pm while Rescue Helicopter 117 was also called in to assist in the operation.

The video shows the helicopter landing near the person who was not injured in the incident.

The public are being reminded of the social distancing measures in place at this time and Gardai are warning you must stay within 2 kilometres of your home except in the case of an emergency.

