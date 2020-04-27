SHANE KEEGAN ON WEXFORD’S FIRST DIVISION TITLE WIN IN 2015

While we’re all making our way through the coronavirus lockdown slowly but surely, sport has been one of industries that has been hit hardest by the restrictions. With very little live action on our tv screens or in our local stadia since mid March, many fans have turned their attention to the good old days when glory shone on their chosen teams.

The South East Radio Sport team decided to revisit one of those periods of success for the local League of Ireland club Wexford FC (Youths as they were then) when a record breaking 30 goals season from Danny Furlong helped the Ferrycarrig men to lift the First Division title 5 years ago.

Shane Keegan was the mastermind behind the success that year and spoke to Aidan about his time in Wexford including how he got the job in the first place, the financial constraints placed on the club and how the floodlight failure against Athlone Town would prove to be one of the key moments of the year.

You can listen to the interview here:

