WEXFORD HAS LOWEST RATE OF CORONAVIRUS IN COUNTRY

County Wexford has by far the lowest rate of the coronavirus per head of population than any other county in the country

That’s according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and published today

Wexford currently is recording 14 cases per one hundred thousand head of its population with Carlow recording the second lowest at 21 cases based on the same ratio

Outside of Dublin the counties with highest rates of the virus are Westmeath Cavan and Wicklow

Wexford is doing very well in preventing the spread of the virus here and anyone who owns a holiday home in County Wexford is being asked not to travel to it this weekend.

