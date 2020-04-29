WEXFORD PROPERTIES REQUIRED FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Wexford people are being asked to donate empty properties to provide accommodation to frontline workers in the county as part of the Housing Heroes campaign.

As healthcare workers have been advised to avoid shared accommodation, Daft.ie has developed a tool to match doctors and nurses with hosts who are temporarily donating their properties for free.

The project has been live for 3 weeks and over 100 properties have been offered so far.

80 per cent of properties have already been filled with doctors and nurses in 13 counties across Ireland including one in County Wexford

