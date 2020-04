The lockdown intensifies across County Wexford for the Easter weekend as beach and forest car parks are now closed across the county

Approximately 780 people visited Coillte’s recreational forest at Tintern Abbey last week compared to over 3,400 recorded the previous week.

Efforts to encourage people not to come to thier holiday homes is continuing wqith a big garda presence on the county’s roads

Wexford public representatives are pleading with people to stay at home

