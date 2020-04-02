WEXFORD RESIDENT HOME AFTER LONG WAIT IN PERU

A Wexford woman who was stranded in Peru is delighted to back home

Sarah Cooke O’ Dowd from Wexford Town had been travelling around South American since last December.

She had just arrived in Peru when the authorities declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Ms. Cooke O’ Dowd was one of more than one hundred Irish citizens repatriated on an emergency flight by the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier this week.

But she says she is aware of one other Wexford woman still stuck in Peru trying to get home

