A Funeral Director from Wexford Town has welcomed new Government measures which limit the number of people attending all funeral services.

Yesterday it was announced by the Government no more than ten people can attend a place of worship or burial during the Covid 19 emergency.

Paddy Mulligan from Mulligan’s Undertakers says the measure will apply to all funerals, and not just those as a result of the corona virus.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email