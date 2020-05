Two additional cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford.

It brings the total number of people diagnosed with the virus to 208.

Wicklow has 651 cases, Kilkenny 292, Waterford 144 and Carlow has 143.

Meanwhile the HSE has acknowledged delays have occurred in the Covid 19 testing process across the South East. It says it is working to speed up the process.

