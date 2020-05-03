3 New Confirmed Cases Of Covid 19 & 2 Suspected Cases Being Treated at Wexford General Hospital

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for a fourth day. A total of 217 cases have been confirmed in Co. Wexford, the number has stayed the same since last Friday.

However, three patients who have tested positive for Covid 19 are now being treated at Wexford General Hospital according to the latest figures from the HSE released at 8pm last night. There are also two suspected cases at the hospital.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer says there are no plans to reduce the three week intervals between the phases of our road map to re-open the economy. Dr. Tony Holohan says it wouldn’t be a good idea.

