A red line issue for development of Rosslare Euro Port says Wexford TD Verona Murphy

The development of Rosslare Euro Port and increasing port activity by up to 60% is top of the agenda when it comes to Government formation talks as far as Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy is concerned.

Deputy Murphy is due to begin talks at the invitation of Minister Simon Coveney as Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party ramp up efforts to reach agreement involving the regional Independent groups.

Verona Murphy says Rosslare Euro Port is ready for a brighter future because of its proximity to mainland Europe and it has the backing of General Manager Glen Carr.

