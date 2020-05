The “Artemis Fowl” movie, based on the novel of Co. Wexford author Eoin Colfer is going to be released during the Covid 19 lockdown.

It was due to premier in cinema’s across the world, however it will now be released on Disney Plus on June 12th.

“Artemis Fowl” follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his Father’s disappearance

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email