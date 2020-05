Wexford County Council says beaches are open this bank holiday weekend, but only for those living within the 5 km radius.

Public car parks to these amenities will remain closed in a bid to discourage large numbers of people from traveling.

Communications officer with Wexford County Council David Minogue says the rules in place regarding travel, social distancing and hand hygiene are there for our good and he is appealing to all of us to stay safe and and to mind others

