BISHOP BRENNAN CELEBRATES GOLDEN JUBILEE

The Bishop of Ferns Denis Brennan celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood this weekend

Bishop Brennan will return to Rathnure church – the place of his first Mass – where he will celebrate the 10am Sunday Mass on May 31st which will be broadcast live on South East Radio.

The mass will be celebrated without any congregation present,

Marking the occasion, Pope Francis sent a congratulatory message to the diocese this week – which will be read at the conclusion of the Mass on Sunday

