Calls for help to Pieta in Wexford sees a dramatic increase

Thousands of people have taken part in this morning’s Sunrise Appeal for suicide prevention charity Pieta.

The annual Darkness Into Light event in Wexford couldn’t go ahead this year.

The Covid 19 pandemic has led to an overall budget shortfall of more than 6 and a half million euro for the charity Nationwide .

Tom Mc. Evoy is Funding and Advocacy Manager for Pieta.

He says the Wexford Centre is inundated with calls for help and is operating Telephone Councelling for the moment

The number to call Pieta House in Wexford is 1800-247-247

And if you would like to donate, just go to Darknessintolight.ie and follow the directions

